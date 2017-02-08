Madison school board votes, moves principal to new position

Madison School Board (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Students and parents, and even some faculty in Madison, felt hopeful their principal would be able to remain on the job, but that wasn't the case.



“I do make difficult decisions and recommendations. The board ultimately approves those recommendations or they don't approve them. So it's very tough and I understand how people feel that they need a voice,” said Ginger Studebaker-Bolinger, superintendent.



Madison High School Principal Kevin Yancey will be transferred to a new district position dealing with alumni relations after a board vote that happened last month. Yancey's supporters were hoping a revote at this board meeting could change all that. It didn't.



People in the crowd still questioning if that initial move to transfer Yancey was legal, taking shots at the school district's attorney.



Creating a line that snaked through the building, many waited eagerly to voice their opinions to board members



“Mrs. Bollinger, she's trying to get rid of teachers that really care. She wants her staff in there so she can boss them around I guess,” said Janet Pate, parent.



Some even wore t-shirts. Their messages were loud and clear.



“Anytime that anyone has a question about the school system, you can never reach Bollinger. She is a ghost,” said Jennifer Dew, parent.



“Many people don't call me or make an appointment to see me. You can ask my assistant, I return every phone call,” Bolinger said.



Some answers were given, but a lot of questions remained unanswered. It’s a community that will keep fighting to make their voices heard.

