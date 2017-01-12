Madison, Ind. students stage walkout after board votes to remove principal

Walkout in Madison after school board votes to remove high school principal.

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Actions taken during the Madison Consolidated Schools school board meeting on Wednesday was met with controversy on Thursday.

The board voted to remove high school Principal Kevin Yancey. Yancey is to be moved to a new administrative position within the school corporation.

Only one board member objected to the topic.

Students participated in a walkout after Wednesday's meeting on Thursday.

A petition has also surfaced calling for the termination of Superintendent Dr. Ginger Studebaker-Bolinger.

WHAS11's Ana Rivera is following this and will have an update during our evening newscasts.

