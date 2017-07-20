JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) - When you work as a first responder, you're no stranger to challenges. Working hard and long hours is a given, but two local firefighters in Jeffersonville are giving new meaning to taking things above and beyond.

Josh Stith and Amy Wolfe will both compete in the World Police and Fire Games in Los Angeles next month, representing Kentuckiana on an international stage.

“I’ll do the wrestling, which is free style and Greco roman wrestling, which is the same one in the Olympics. I also do submission grappling. So, I do three events,” Stith said.

Stith wrestled at Jeffersonville High School and has been a volunteer coach since he graduated. Summer practices help him prepare for the games.

“If you told me a long time ago that I’d still be wrestling, I’d say you were crazy, but it happens and here we are,” Stith said.

In 2011, Stith made his debut in the World Police and Fire Games. Six years and six medals later, he's hoping to keep that winning streak going at next month's games in Los Angeles.



"People are starting to get to know us now. They know when they see the name that Jeffersonville is on there, we're coming to win. We don't mess around. We're playing for keeps. We're starting to get that reputation there,” Stith said.

Wolfe has also been hard at work, too. She’s competing in the bench press and push-pull events at the games.

"I just lift a lot. I enjoy lifting weights anyway. I kind of got into it when I first got on the fire department because nothing we have here is light. So, I fell in love with it,” Wolfe said.



This will be Wolfe’s second time at the games, but her first experience was anything but a regular rookie run.



"I won gold in my weight class and set a new world record for a bench press of 248 pounds,” Wolfe said.



It’s more than impressive especially when you consider just how much weight these games hold.

"It's basically the Olympics for first responders,” Wolfe said.



While the medals are meaningful, getting to the games is a victory in itself, and a win these athletes will always hold dear.



"We get to go there and represent and win with class and lose with dignity and try to make the city proud and try to make our family proud and make the fire department proud,” Stith said.



The games run from August 6-15 in Los Angeles. As you can imagine, it's not a cheap ticket to travel and compete in the games.

If you'd like to donate to these firefighters' efforts, just contact the Jeffersonville Fire Department PIO on Facebook (Jeffersonville Fire Dept.) and Twitter (@JFDPIO).

