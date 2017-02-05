Legendary group KISS gives Crothersville High a shoutout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – This weekend has been huge for the Jackson County, Indiana community.

The Crothersville High School girls basketball team won the school’s first sectional championship Saturday beating West Washington 72 to 69.

It marked the very first sectional title for any team, girls or boys, at the high school.

Legendary band KISS gave the school a shoutout via Twitter after someone posted a picture with the student cheer section dressed up in KISS-inspired garb.

#KISSisEverywhere! So amazing, Samantha! @samantha_spall Crothersville high school sectional cheer block! Going to the championship game! pic.twitter.com/yxJn0ht2li — KISS (@KISSOnline) February 4, 2017

KISS front man Gene Simmons retweeted the picture.

