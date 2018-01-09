Law proposes murder charges for crimes resulting in fetus deaths

embryo (Photo: iStockphoto)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WHAS11) -- An Indiana mother is pushing for legislation that would change state law for crimes resulting in a fetus' death.



Jennifer Lee of Indianapolis raised more than 4,00 signatures in support of the bill after she lost her 18-year-old daughter and unborn grandchild when someone shot through her home. The suspect was caught and charged with murder for the daughter's death but battery for the fetus’ death.

This proposed law would require a second murder charge be brought for the loss of the fetus.

No hearing date is scheduled for the bill yet.

