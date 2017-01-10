Laura's Law filed in hopes of protecting future victims of domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WHAS11) – Nearly three months to the day after Laura Russell’s tragic death, a bill has been filed to prevent similar tragedy in the future. Laura’s Law was filed at the Indiana State House Tuesday morning.

House Bill 1518 is only a number on a piece of paper at first glance. But the meaning is so much deeper. Its protection for those who can no longer protect themselves, it’s a change to a system that is full of faults, its officially known as Laura's Law.

The law, detailed in six pages, provides additional tools for law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to protect victims of domestic violence.

“The legal system is broken, the legal system needs to be fixed, and that’s why we’re here today, to fix the legal system so this doesn’t happen again,” Indiana State Representative Terry Goodin (D) said.

Before killing Laura, her estranged husband Anthony violated a No Contact Order five times. Laura turned to the justice system for help. The Jefferson County Prosecutor Chad Lewis filed a motion to have Anthony arrested for stalking Laura but the Jefferson County Superior Judge Michael Hensley denied that motion.

The next day, Laura was dead.

It’s something the judge has since apologized for. In a statement Hensley released to the Madison Courier Journal, he said he would be reviewing his procedures.

But Laura’s friends said that’s not good enough. Soon after her death, they started fighting for Laura’s Law.

“Were all human and we all make mistakes. Not saying there was a mistake made in this one, but this just gives us a second chance to look it over,” Goodin said.

"Laura's Law" was filed in the Indiana State House Tuesday morning. If passed, the law would enhance protection for victims of domestic violence.

In its initial form, the law states someone charged with a crime of domestic violence, who then violates a protective order will be arrested immediately and put back in jail.

Goodin said that section alone could have saved Laura's life. But it isn't the only one. Another part of the bill details an opportunity for the prosecutor to request an emergency meeting with the judge, if the judge denies a motion. That part of Laura’s story is what many say ultimately lead to her death.

“That second hearing is what’s called an ex parte hearing which is a meeting just between the judge and the prosecutor and during that meeting hopefully the prosecutor will be able to dig in a little deeper and try to explain his or her case a little better,” he said.

Only in its beginning stages, Goodin said the bill is bound to be changed. It still needs to be assigned to a committee, passed in the House, and passed in the Senate before it would be considered law.

But for Laura's friends and family, it’s a token of hope.

“For this to have happened within a matter of months is just so promising and exciting that we’ve gone this far, this fast,” Marilyn Hackney-Christian said.

While serving as a promise for change within the judicial system, Laura's Law remains a painful reminder of the woman who lost her life at the hands of the courts.

“I think that she would be happy for future victims and for people that would benefit from this law. I don’t think she wants anyone to go through what she had to go through,” Hackney-Christian said.

A somber reminder of their beautiful friend, but a token of promise, for future of victims of domestic violence.

“It might take a small village like Madison to get this process started but hopefully it will become a statewide movement, a nationwide movement, and that domestic violence won’t cause this type of devastation to people,” Hackney-Christian said.