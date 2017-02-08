Laura's Law denied hearing, those behind it say they won't stop the fight

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- One month after being filed at the Indiana State House, Laura’s Law is denied a hearing for the 2017 legislative session. The bill was created to strengthen laws, protecting victims of domestic violence. But for now, the language is dead, at least until next year.

Police said Laura Russell did everything she could to stay safe, including turning to the justice system for protection for when her relationship turned violent.

Prosecuting Attorney 5th Judicial Circuit, Chad Lewis, said, "It was just a tragic circumstance where there were opportunities there to intervene."

Laura’s estranged husband Anthony violated a no contact order five times before Laura again asked officials for help, Lewis filed a motion to have Anthony arrested for stalking Laura, but the Jefferson County Superior Judge Michael Hensley denied that motion.

The next day, Laura was dead.

"There is room for improvement- these are areas where we thought the laws could be improved and could strengthen public safety," Lewis said.

Lewis, State Representative Terry Goodin and a number of Laura's friends worked together to create Laura's law. A piece of legislation that would provide additional tools to prosecutors and law enforcement officers to help protect victims of domestic abuse.

The language included making domestic violence and crimes of domestic battery not bondable until after initial hearing with a judge. The current law in Indiana only requires the court hold the defendant for eight hours before releasing them. Laura’s Law also detailed how someone out on bond for a crime of domestic violence, who violates a protective order, would have their bond retracted and would be arrested immediately. Currently, the law states that act as a misdemeanor invasion of privacy.

The bill was filed at the Indiana State House in January.

But Laura's Law will not pass this year. State Representative Thomas Washburne denied the language a hearing.

He said, "Tragedies don't always make the best changes to laws. It seems the judge made an error, but it does not warrant changing the law. The system is not broken."

Washburne said out of the 73 bills his committee was assigned during this session, Laura's Law is not a priority.

"To say that this, passing this law to help victims stay alive, stay safe, is not a high priority out of 73 bills- what was the other 72?" Tina Cosby said.

For Cosby and many others, the news is devastating.

"In my mind, it’s just hard to imagine somebody not thinking that this is a very important thing," Cosby said.

As a survivor of domestic violence, she knows all too well what it’s like to be in the grips of an abusive relationship.

"There are just some things that are too horrific to talk about," Cosby said.

But unlike Laura, she survived and said one day Laura's Law will help save others as well.

Those behind the push for Laura’s Law say they will continue to fight for it.

