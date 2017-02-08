'Laura's Law' denied hearing in Indiana House committee

The small community of Madison, Indiana is truly shaken after an incident of domestic violence turned deadly. (Photo: WHAS)

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) – Laura’s Law was denied a bill hearing on Feb. 7 at the Indiana State House.

Due to the hearing denial, the language and bill will not pass the session.

Representative Thomas Washburne said out of the 73 bills his committee was assigned this session, Laura’s Law was not a high enough priority to grant it a hearing.

“Tragedies don’t always make the best changes to laws,” Washburne said. “It seems the judge made an error, but does not warrant changing the law. The system is not broken.”

Laura Russell's estranged husband Anthony violated a No Contact Order five times before he attacked and killed her at her home in late 2016.

Laura has turned to the justice system for help. The Jefferson County Prosecutor Chad Lewis filed a motion to have Anthony arrested for stalking Laura but the Jefferson County Superior Judge Michael Hensley denied that motion.

The next day after that motion was denied, Laura was dead.

According to police, Anthony was waiting for Laura in her home on October 7. Officials said Anthony stabbed Laura multiple times and then turned a gun on himself. It was ruled a murder-suicide.

"Laura's Law" was filed in the Indiana State House in January by Indiana State Representative Terry Goodin (D). If passed, the law could have enhanced protection for victims of domestic violence.

If you would like to reach out to Washburne about Laura’s Law you can contact him at h64@iga.in.gov.

