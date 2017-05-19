WHAS
Kobe Bryant dishes an assist to test-weary high schoolers

Associated Press , WHAS 11:19 AM. EDT May 19, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kobe Bryant has come through with an assist for some high school students in Indiana by getting them out of a final exam.

William Pate is a student at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. He told Bryant on Twitter that if the retired NBA superstar gave him a retweet, the students wouldn't have to take a final exam.

Pate included a picture of himself and his teacher shaking on the deal. Bryant came through on Thursday, quoting Pate's request and adding a note, "Hope you have an A in this class."

Bryant retired last year after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

