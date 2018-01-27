Kennedy-King historic honor sought for Indianapolis park

The US clergyman and civil rights leader Martin Luther King addresses, 29 March 1966 in Paris' Sport Palace the militants of the "Movement for the Peace". "Martin Luther King was assassinated on 04 April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray confessed to shooting King and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. King's killing sent shock waves through American society at the time, and is still regarded as a landmark event in recent US history. (Photo credit should read /AFP/GettyImages) (Photo: AFP, AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A National Historic Site designation is being sought for the Indianapolis park where Robert Kennedy called for peace and unity just hours after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.



The entire Indiana congressional delegation has signed a letter to the U.S. interior secretary seeking the designation for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park that's just northeast of downtown Indianapolis. Bills have also been introduced in Congress to establish the Kennedy-King National Historic Site.



The park is where Kennedy was to make an April 1968 presidential campaign speech, but instead told the crowd of King's assassination and asked for a nonviolent reaction.



U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly says the historic site would highlight continued efforts to celebrate diversity and equality as source of strength for the country.

