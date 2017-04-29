Juvenile killed in Clark County accident

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – A juvenile is dead after being thrown from a vehicle during an accident Saturday.
Officials say three people were traveling in a vehicle on State Road 62 when the driver of the vehicle lost control. The vehicle hit an embankment, launching it into the side of a gas station near State Road 62 and Decker Lane.
The two adults in the car were transported to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life threatening injuries.
The juvenile was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Officials do not believe the juvenile was restrained.
The incident is still under investigation.
