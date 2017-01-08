Judge opens Indiana court for Adopt a Doll

Aubrey Isaacs, 5, swears to love her toy, Lovey, during the ninth annual doll adoption event in Judge Vicki Carmichael’s Clark County Circuit Court 4 on Saturday. Jan. 7, 2017 (Photo: Jenna Esarey/Special to Courier-Journal)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – With dolls, stuffed animals, and even a toy guitar, a steady stream of children filed through Clark County Circuit Court 4 on Saturday to petition Judge Vicki Carmichael to grant their adoption requests.

The event is called Adopt a Doll, but Carmichael grants adoption petitions for any toy, doll, or pet brought into her court. Each child receives an Order of Adoption and a certificate signed by the judge.

After two-year-old Wyatt Pickerrell adopted his new toy guitar and drumsticks, he treated the crowd gathered in the courtroom to an impromptu concert featuring a nursery rhyme, the ABCs, and a rendition of “Folsom Prison Blues” that concluded with a deep-voiced, “I’m Johnny Cash."

“This is what this event is about,” Carmichael said. “We want to open the courts to the community on a day when it can be fun and show that it’s not always bad things that happen there.”

Although she handles felony criminal cases every other month, Carmichael spends most of her time on the bench dealing with children and juveniles, handling civil cases, juvenile district cases, and family law – including adoptions.

Now in its ninth year, the event is a reinvention of one created in the late 1980s by Judge Buzz Jacobs.

“When he left nobody picked it up, so I thought I’d do it,” Carmichael said. “He got the idea from Cabbage Patch Dolls. They came with birth certificates.”

“I like it best when the kids who have been adopted come in,” she added. One such child, Michael Reed, 3, came in to adopt his new Star Wars-themed stuffed bear, Darth Vader.

“Michael was just adopted in November,” said his grandmother, Barbara Reed.

“I remember him,” Carmichael said. “He was part of our National Adoption Day event on November 4.”

“He was so excited to adopt his bear,” Reed said. “Being adopted is a great thing.”

Ariyannah Jeffries, 7, brought her new American Girl Doll, Bailey Ann, to be adopted. She came with her foster mother, Tyler Smith, who is in the process of adopting her.

“It’s such a nice event,” Smith said. “She’s so excited to adopt her doll. It’s nice for her to see the process.”