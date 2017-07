LouVelo bike sharing program (Photo: video)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LouVelo currently offers 27 bike-docking stations around downtown Louisville, and now Jeffersonville city officials want to expand the service across the river.

Jeffersonville hopes to create an agreement with LouVelo to put in docking stations at Big Four Station, Restaurant Row on Riverside Drive, and in Claysburg.

