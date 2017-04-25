Jeffersonville holds groundbreaking for $9M retail complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – Mayor Mike Moore was on hand Tuesday for the groundbreaking of a new retail complex coming to East Tenth Street.

Mayor Moore says the shopping center will be anchored by Kroger as well as Baptist East Hospital along with other stores and restaurants.

“Living in Jeff my whole life, I can tell you that if you wanna go to a store or to a restaurant or a mall for the most part in the past you always had to get in the car and drive 10 or 20 miles and go to Louisville or go someplace else. Where we stand here today is about to become the biggest economic boom for retail that the city of Jeffersonville has ever seen,” Mayor Moore said.

The renovation will cost $9 million. The mayor says that's "chump change", compared to the money it will bring back to the city.

He believes more commercial development may be on the horizon thanks to the Lewis and Clark Bridge in eastern Jefferson County, Kentucky.

“It’s an exciting time for Jeffersonville,” he said.

