Jeffersonville breaks ground on new John H. Schnatter Nachand Fieldhouse (Photo: WHAS11)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Jeffersonville leaders officially broke ground on what will soon be the new John H. Schnatter Nachand Fieldhouse.



First built in 1937, the fieldhouse was once home to Jeffersonville High School basketball before becoming a community center.



The groundbreaking comes after months of fundraising including an $800-thousand donation from Jeffersonville native Papa John Schnatter, but officials said this project is thanks to all of the donations, big or small.



“The $10, $20 checks that we received, a lot of them had little notes along with them, and that's what was special. Somebody had a story they wanted to tell and it may have just been a Friday night ballgame they came to or it may have been a soc hop they came to here, but everybody in Jeffersonville has some kind of story,” Mayor Mike Moore said.



Phase one of the project will include extensive exterior brickwork, new doors and windows, a new front entry porch, and an update to the restrooms.

