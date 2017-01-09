IU website can help track spread of fake news

Hoaxy

(INDYSTAR) -- It’s not hard to find fake news these days. But it also can be hard to determine what is and isn’t true. A team of Indiana University researchers developed an online tool that allows users to visualize just how these claims make their way through social media.

This tool, called Hoaxy, allows you to enter a term, say “Pizzagate,” and see how unverified articles and the fact-checking of those articles spread on Twitter and Facebook.

The project began as a way to explore the ways in which fake news and fact-checking sites stack up against each other.

“There are two opposite kind of messages that compete for our attention,” said Filippo Menczer, director of the Center for Complex Networks and Systems Research in the Indiana University School of Informatics and Computing. “Why is it that one wins some times?”

At first the researchers set out to create a tool that would allow them to collect Twitter data and better understand which type of information was more likely to go viral. When preliminary research suggested that false information had the advantage, the question became why.

Hoaxy offered a way to visualize how information spread and which accounts are responsible for the spread of that information. The site also can shed light on what happens when people learn the information they have received is untrue. Do they alert others to that or stop sharing it?

As fake news proliferated on social media this fall during the presidential campaign, the researchers thought their tool might be of interest to the greater public, whether college students or reporters. It went live in late December.

“We believe it could be a useful tool, and there could be many ways people use it that we haven’t thought about,” Menczer said. “This might help contribute to some media literacy.”

Menczer and colleagues from the IU Network Science Institute have studied the spread of information and misinformation for about six years. Previously the team created the BotOrNot, an online tool that allows the user to assess the likelihood that a Twitter account belongs to a bot, a computer program that generates Tweets as opposed to an actual person.

Ironically, misinformation swirled around that project, specifically that it was politically rather than academically motivated, Menczer said. But Menczer’s research group has no affiliation with political organizations or parties, he said.

The most recent research was supported in part by the National Science Foundation and the J.S. McDonnell Foundation.

Menczer and his colleagues are now using Hoaxy data to study whether suspect Twitter accounts might be more likely to spread fake news on that platform than real people accounts. They also are looking to see what types of fake news fact checkers are most likely to debunk: stories that go viral or those that come from popular accounts. In addition, they’re studying whether the conventional wisdom that fact checking can’t stop the spread of fake news holds weight.

Their research suggests that if people tend to cluster into certain online communities of like-minded people — think echo chamber or bubble here — misinformation will spread more effectively.

The team also is exploring how information overload influences a person’s propensity to share fake news. The more overwhelmed a person is, the fewer the stories he or she will actually read.

“If you look at fewer things, the more likely it is that less reliable information will go viral,” Menzcer said. “You don’t have a lot of attention to read carefully. … Perhaps you only read the headline, you don’t click on the article and, boom, you reshare.”

Given the low likelihood that any of us will have the time to read more before leaping to share, at least Hoaxy can provide information on how less-than-reliable news takes off.

But Menzcer said he has no idea how Hoaxy will perform in the long term. Nor does he know whether it will play a major role in the next presidential election four years down the road.

“The idealist in me would rather hope that by then we all have very high levels of media literacy and we don’t even need Hoaxy anymore,” he said.