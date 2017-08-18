IU adopts clear bag policy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Indiana University is the latest to adopt a clear bag policy for football games.
You can still bring a normal wallet or small clutch purse, but any bag larger than that needs to be see through.
Bags that WILL be permitted into Memorial Stadium include:
- Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”
- One gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar)
- Small clutch bags, with or without a strap, that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”
o Approximately the size of a hand
o Does NOT need to be clear
- Each patron is allowed one (1) small clutch bag and one (1) clear 12”x6”x12” bag or 1-gallon clear plastic freezer bag
- All items are subject to inspection
Bags that WILL NOT be permitted into Memorial Stadium include:
- Purses larger than a clutch bag
- Camera/Binocular cases (binoculars must be carried by hand or via strap around neck)
- Backpacks
- Printed pattern plastic bags
- Fanny packs
- Reusable grocery totes
- Mesh and/or straw bags
- Duffle bags
- Large totes
EXCEPTIONS to Clear Bag Policy:
- Necessary medical equipment after proper inspection at Gate E1 or W2
- Credentialed individuals (media, staff, etc.)
- Binoculars if worn on strap around next/arm
- Blanket (must unfold/shake at gate)
- Cameras (Length of lens must be less than 6 inches)?
- Phone/Keys/Wallet Correct
