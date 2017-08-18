IU adopts clear bag policy

Indiana University in Bloomington (PHOTO CREDIT: admissions.indiana.edu)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Indiana University is the latest to adopt a clear bag policy for football games.

You can still bring a normal wallet or small clutch purse, but any bag larger than that needs to be see through.

Bags that WILL be permitted into Memorial Stadium include:

- Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

- One gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar)

- Small clutch bags, with or without a strap, that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”

o Approximately the size of a hand

o Does NOT need to be clear

- Each patron is allowed one (1) small clutch bag and one (1) clear 12”x6”x12” bag or 1-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

- All items are subject to inspection

Bags that WILL NOT be permitted into Memorial Stadium include:

- Purses larger than a clutch bag

- Camera/Binocular cases (binoculars must be carried by hand or via strap around neck)

- Backpacks

- Printed pattern plastic bags

- Fanny packs

- Reusable grocery totes

- Mesh and/or straw bags

- Duffle bags

- Large totes

EXCEPTIONS to Clear Bag Policy:

- Necessary medical equipment after proper inspection at Gate E1 or W2

- Credentialed individuals (media, staff, etc.)

- Binoculars if worn on strap around next/arm

- Blanket (must unfold/shake at gate)

- Cameras (Length of lens must be less than 6 inches)?

- Phone/Keys/Wallet Correct

© 2017 WHAS-TV