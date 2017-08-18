WHAS
IU adopts clear bag policy

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:41 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Indiana University is the latest to adopt a clear bag policy for football games.

You can still bring a normal wallet or small clutch purse, but any bag larger than that needs to be see through.           

Bags that WILL be permitted into Memorial Stadium include:

-          Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”

-          One gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar)

-          Small clutch bags, with or without a strap, that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”

o   Approximately the size of a hand

o   Does NOT need to be clear

-          Each patron is allowed one (1) small clutch bag and one (1) clear 12”x6”x12” bag or 1-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

-          All items are subject to inspection

 

Bags that WILL NOT be permitted into Memorial Stadium include:

-          Purses larger than a clutch bag

-          Camera/Binocular cases (binoculars must be carried by hand or via strap around neck)

-          Backpacks

-          Printed pattern plastic bags

-          Fanny packs

-          Reusable grocery totes

-          Mesh and/or straw bags

-          Duffle bags

-          Large totes

 

EXCEPTIONS to Clear Bag Policy:

-          Necessary medical equipment after proper inspection at Gate E1 or W2

-          Credentialed individuals (media, staff, etc.)

-          Binoculars if worn on strap around next/arm

-          Blanket (must unfold/shake at gate)

-          Cameras (Length of lens must be less than 6 inches)?

-          Phone/Keys/Wallet Correct 

