ISP: Reward offered in 2016 murder of Ind. man

ORANGE CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A reward is being offered for information in the 2016 murder of a French Lick, Ind. man.

Investigators say anyone who provides information in the death of 66-year-old James A. Bryson will be rewarded $5,000. The information has to lead to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Bryson was found dead on December 27, 2016 at 11387 West County Road 50 South in French Lick. He was found dead after family had requested police to check on his welfare.

Indiana State Police says Bryson was last seen on December 24, 2016, three days prior to being found.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Jasper Post by calling 1-812-1441.

