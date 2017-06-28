Investigator suspects gas buildup in Evansville explosion

(Photo: WEHT/ABC NEWS)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A fire investigator says he suspects a gas buildup for an Evansville house explosion that killed two people and injured three others.



Evansville Fire Department investigator Richard Howard says natural gas is a possibility for the Tuesday morning explosion but that other gases could be to blame.



The explosion and fire destroyed the house. WFIE-TV reports one injured adult was hospitalized at an Indianapolis burn unit, with another adult at a Louisville, Kentucky, burn unit and an 8-year-old boy at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.



Howard says no natural gas leaks had been found outside the house and that the investigation would continue Wednesday. He says it was possible the amount of destruction could make it impossible to determine the explosion's cause.

