INDOT says motorists may encounter pothole repair crews

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is warning motorists to watch out for crews fixing potholes.



INDOT said Tuesday it's allowing work crews across the state to close travel lanes where necessary during daytime hours for repairs. That includes closures during peak travel times for priority repairs.



INDOT says where possible, crews will limit their daytime work hours and try to avoid working in travel lanes during peak travel times. However, it says motorists might encounter maintenance crews making priority repairs anytime, day or night.



To report a pothole on a numbered state route, interstate or U.S. highway, follow the "Report a Concern" link at potholes.indot.in.gov or on the INDOT mobile app.

