INDOT looking to hire seasonal snowplow drivers

Snow plows in S. Indiana (Photo: WHAS11)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- There certainly isn't any snow in the forecast, but the Indiana Department of Transportation is already starting to prepare for the winter!

INDOT is looking to hire more seasonal snowplow drivers.

If you're interested in a position with INDOT there is a job fair next Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Falls City sub-district, that's on US Highway 31 just north of Clarksville.

You are asked to bring a valid commercial license, current medical examiner's certificate, resume and high school diploma.

© 2017 WHAS-TV