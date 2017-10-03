INDOT begins search for snow plow driver for winter season

Snow plows in S. Indiana (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The fall season has just begun and the Indiana Department of Transportation is already getting prepared for winter.

INDOT held a job fair Tuesday in Southern Indiana to hire additional snow plow truck drivers for the 2017-2018 winter operations.

Applicants are able to choose full-time seasonal employment or on-call status meaning they’d only work during snow or ice events.

"Down here in Southern Indiana with all of the state roads, we have a lot of road miles that need to be covered with not a lot of individuals to cover," Whitney Wessel said.

INDOT says they're looking for 29 drivers across the entire Seymour district.

Those seasonal jobs run November through March and the department will continue to hold more job fairs until the positions are filled.

