Indiana vague about reasons for withholding Pence's emails

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The state of Indiana is holding back an indeterminate number of Vice President Mike Pence's emails from his time as governor.



Pence used private AOL.com accounts to conduct state business when he led the state.



His successor, Gov. Eric Holcomb, has released more than 1,300 pages of those emails. But most contain little more than staffers sharing news releases or news articles.

Holcomb's office says it is allowed to withhold material deemed "deliberative" or "advisory."



They have declined to say how many emails they are withholding.



Pence regularly criticized Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail over her use of a private emails server while secretary of state.



He has insisted that his use of private email while governor is different from hers as secretary of state.

