Indiana trooper dons water gear to rescue trapped motorist

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police say a trooper rescued a motorist who was trapped in a van that had been swept off a rural southern Indiana road by water.

They say Trooper Christopher Lockman donned his swift water rescue gear and entered the water Sunday afternoon in Jackson County while tethered to a line manned by other officers on the scene.

Lockman attached a personal flotation device to 68-year-old Alexander Ferenczy III of Bloomington and carried him about 300 feet to dry land because the man is unable to walk.

Lockman is a member of the Indiana State Police Underwater Search and Recovery Team.

