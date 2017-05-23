Indiana to receive over $600,000 in Target settlement

Target store file photo (Photo: Scott Olson, 2007 Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana will receive over $600,000 from an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp. to resolve a multi-state probe into the discounter's pre-Christmas data breach in 2013.



Target's breach, which occurred between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15 of 2013, affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers. The breach forced Target to overhaul its security system. The company offered free credit reports for potentially affected shoppers.



The settlement requires Target to maintain appropriate encryption policies and take other security steps.



Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Tuesday in a statement that the state can use the $623,097 at its discretion, including depositing the money into its Consumer Protection Division fund.



The settlement involves 47 states and the District of Columbia.

© 2017 Associated Press