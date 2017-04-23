Indiana Supreme Court set to be all-white, all-GOP appointed

Gavel (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's next state Supreme Court justice will complete the remaking of the bench.

The state's Judicial Nominating Commission chose three finalists on Wednesday to succeed retiring Justice Robert Rucker, the lone black member of the high court.

The finalists are Judges Vicki Carmichael, Christopher Goff and Matthew Kincaid. That means all five justices on the state's high court will be white, and all will have been appointed since 2010 by Republican governors.

Once the finalists' names are officially sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb, he'll have 60 days in which to choose one to succeed Rucker. Rucker is retiring on May 12.

© 2017 Associated Press