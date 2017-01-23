Indiana state senator under fire for 'fat women' post

Jack Sandlin (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

(INDY STAR) -- Indiana Sen. Jack E. Sandlin is facing a social media backlash for a Facebook post that called the masses gathered for last weekend's Women's March "fat women out walking."

Sandlin, a Republican, took down the message but not before screenshots had been widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

The post appeared Sunday and showed a photo of protesters, many in pink hats and carrying signs, with the words "In one day Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years" — referencing the former First Lady's campaign against obesity. An estimated 4,500 people in Indianapolis and an estimated 500,000 in Washington, D.C., participated in marches over the weekend.

Jack Sandlin is a member of the Indiana State Senate. This is what we're dealing with. pic.twitter.com/7ZW1bnibnN — whitney (@its_whitney) January 23, 2017

Sandlin, a rookie senator who represents 36th District voters between 10th Street and south of Greenwood in Johnson County, deleted the photo and posted a new message about midnight Monday.

"Apparently there is an offensive post on Facebook that's attributed to me about women in Washington marching," Sandlin wrote. "Not sure how that ended up on my Facebook wall but that certainly does not reflect my opinion of women. People who know me will know that's not my view."

Sandlin's explanation received more than 950 comments by 7 a.m. Monday. About two hours later, the explanation had been deleted from his Facebook page.

In an interview with IndyStar, Sandlin said he spent the weekend in Washington for the presidential inauguration. He spent most of Sunday traveling.

He said he believes someone else posted the message to his Facebook wall and he deleted the post shortly after someone alerted him about 11:30 p.m.

Screenshots show Sandlin's account sharing the message directly from another Facebook page; not another account sharing to Sandlin's Facebook page.

"I don't believe that I put it there," Sandlin said in response to an IndyStar question. "There's always an outside chance that I could have hit something. I know others that have had stuff show up on their Facebook wall as well."

A top official from the Indiana Democratic Party blasted the Facebook post on Monday. Brittany Solis, the party's director of compliance and operations, directed Hoosiers to call Sen. Sandlin and Senate President Pro Tem David Long to say Sandlin's explanation on how the post arrived on his Facebook "isn't good enough."

"We cannot allow this sort of sexism to continue any longer," Solis said in a statement. "Now is the time to raise your voice and demand justice."

Long, R-Fort Wayne, declined comment through a spokesman when asked about his thoughts on the post and whether Sandlin would face any discipline.

Sandlin served six years on the Indianapolis City-County Council before he was elected to the state senate in November.

Sandlin served 20 years with the Indianapolis Police Department, rising to the rank of deputy chief before he left in 1993, according to a biography on his campaign website. In 1995, he retired as a Southport police lieutenant and now operates a private investigation agency, Jack Sandlin and Associates.

Another Indiana lawmaker, Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, is facing a backlash of his own for a Facebook post he shared Sunday that showed a police officer in riot gear pepper spraying a woman in the face, with the words "Participation trophies, now in liquid form."

About three hours later, Lucas, the House Republicans' assistant majority whip, posted a follow-up message that said: "Apparently my sense of humor is not shared by many on the left."

