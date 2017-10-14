Indiana scholarships fail to attract diverse teachers

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images, Custom)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Officials say scholarships from an Indiana program meant to diversify the next generation of teachers have largely gone to white students.

Officials hope to lessen Indiana's teacher shortage with $10 million in Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarships. But The Indianapolis Star reports the scholarships have failed to attract racially diverse students and men.

About $1.5 million has been given in scholarships. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education says just 11 of the 200 recipients in that first round were underrepresented minorities. Only 31 were men.

The scholarships offer up to $30,000 over four years if students commit to teaching in Indiana for five years after graduation.

Applicants must be in the top 20 percent of their high school class or score in the top 20 percent on standardized tests.

© 2017 Associated Press