Indiana receives nearly $300K in grants to fight Zika virus

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - Indiana is receiving nearly $300,000 in federal money to fight the spread of the Zika virus.
The News and Tribune reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced $184 million in grants for communities across the U.S.
Indiana will get $200,000 for information gathering and rapid detection of microcephaly. The brain defect may occur when a mother is infected with Zika while pregnant. Babies with the defect have small skulls because the brain hasn't properly developed.
The state is getting another $84,000 for mosquito testing and to improve mosquito control and monitoring.
Zika is spread through a bite of an infected mosquito or through unprotected sex with an infected person.
Complications to unborn fetuses due to microcephaly have been among the greatest concerns for the disease.
