Indiana mom, daughter have sent 23,000 teddy bears to troops

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana State University student and her mother are responsible for collecting 23,000 teddy bears for troops based all over the world.
The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2hZUhrR ) that Faith Killian-Fassnacht passed the duties on her to mother this year now that she's at college. Rosanna Fassnacht on Saturday prepared about 300 teddy bears to be shipped to active-duty service members. The 12-year initiative is called Bear Hugs to Troops. Killian-Fassnacht started the effort when she was 9.
Each of the bears is dressed as a superhero and carries a hand-written letter to a soldier. This year the teddy bears were donated and decorated by students in New Jersey whose librarian heard about the program.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs