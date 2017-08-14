Indiana man made a rainbow Tiki torch that blew bubbles to protest racism

Ed Scharf uses his "bubble torch" at a love rally at University of Evansville Sunday. (Photo: Zach Evans / Courier & Press)

(Courierpress.com) - "There are two sides. All of you are standing on the right side."

That's what Rabbi Gary Maso told the hundreds of people who rallied together on the University of Evansville campus Sunday afternoon in response to the white supremacists gatherings in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend that turned violent, including one death.

Zabree Russell was at the local rally with her cousin. The rallying of white nationalists and supremacists, some sporting pro-Nazi regalia, is disconcerting to her.

"It's crazy to look on the news and see KKK and Nazis, especially in 2017. It's not something people should see on the news in this day in age. Especially me being a black person. I see KKK out in the streets and nobody is doing anything about it, it's concerning," Russell said.

Ed Scharf came to the rally to protest in his own way.

The Newburgh man brought a Tiki torch, but instead of a flame, it was outfitted with a bubble machine and rainbow colored like the gay pride flag. His bubble torch was a clear reference to the hundreds of white men and women who brandished torches at the rally on the University of Virginia campus Friday.

"The fact that these guys went to Walmart and bought Tiki torches makes me laugh. You kind have to laugh. If you can't laugh, there's not much you can do. I knew this would be a fairly heavy (event). I thought this would be a way to lighten it up a little bit," Scharf said.

Ashley Summers held a sign high in the air as local religious members spoke about the need to rally around love and spoke out against the actions over the weekend and beyond.

"Clean the streets of Nazi trash."

Summers was disgusted and horrified to watch the violent scenes from the weekend protests in Virginia.

"There are Nazis marching in the streets and people are dead. This is not a game. There's two choices: the right choice and the wrong choice," Summers said.

Other signs included "More love less hate" and "hate never made any nation great," a reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."

Trump was also the inspiration for Maynard Cabrillas' sign: "I have the best sign, an incredible sign, tremendous meaning, believe me!"

"I came to support love, peace and solidarity against hate that our president is spewing like crazy," Cabrillas said.

Courierpress.com