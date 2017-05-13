Indiana health officials offer skin cancer warning

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - May is skin cancer awareness month and Indiana health officials are reminding people that it is important to protect your skin and use sunscreen while enjoying the sun.

The Indiana State Department of Health says it's important to apply sunscreen at least every two hours, or after swimming, sweating, or toweling off.

Other suggestions offered in a Friday news release include wearing sunglasses, seeking midday shade, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and avoiding tanning beds.

Health officials also say infants under six months should be kept out of direct sunlight.

The state saw 1,248 newly-diagnosed cases of melanoma from 2011 to 2015. Health department statistics indicate an average of 209 people die from melanoma-related causes in Indiana each year.

