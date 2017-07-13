Indiana governor 'stoked' to unveil list of roads projects

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is "incredibly stoked" to announce a list of infrastructure projects that will get funding over the next five years.



The Republican governor made the comment at a news conference Thursday morning, unveiling his Next Level Road Plan.



Holcomb and the GOP-dominated Legislature made raising taxes to pay for infrastructure projects a top priority this year.



During the legislative session that ended in April they approved a package that hikes more than 40 taxes and fees, including a 10 cents-per-gallon increase in Indiana's fuel tax.



The money will only get lawmakers part of the way toward realizing their goal.



They expect that they will need to begin tolling some interstates in the coming years to truly cover the state's needs.

