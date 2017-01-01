Indiana governor-elect to announce choice for state auditor

Indiana capitol

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Indiana governor-elect Eric Holcomb says he'll announce his choice for state auditor on Monday.

The Republican needs to choose a new state auditor because current Auditor Suzanne Crouch was elected as Holcomb's running mate to be the next Indiana lieutenant governor. The new auditor will be sworn in on Jan. 9 along with Holcomb, Crouch and other statewide officials at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Holcomb says he'll make the announcement at the Allen County Republican Party headquarters in Fort Wayne.

