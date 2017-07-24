Indiana Gov. Holcomb travels to Colorado for GOP meetings

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has headed to Colorado for this week's Republican Governors Association meetings.



The governor's office says Holcomb is attending events Monday and Tuesday in Aspen, Colorado, for the Republican governors group, including a meeting with The Aspen Institute.



Holcomb took office as governor in January and attended a bipartisan National Governors Association conference in Washington, D.C., in February.



The governor's office says Holcomb is returning to Indiana on Wednesday.

