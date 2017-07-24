WHAS
Close

Indiana Gov. Holcomb travels to Colorado for GOP meetings

Assocaited Press , WHAS 5:01 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has headed to Colorado for this week's Republican Governors Association meetings.

The governor's office says Holcomb is attending events Monday and Tuesday in Aspen, Colorado, for the Republican governors group, including a meeting with The Aspen Institute.

Holcomb took office as governor in January and attended a bipartisan National Governors Association conference in Washington, D.C., in February.

The governor's office says Holcomb is returning to Indiana on Wednesday.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories