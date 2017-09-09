Indiana Football Scores: Sep. 9, 2017

Class 6A6A
1. Indpls Ben Davis (4-0) beat Center Grove 40-7.Indpls Ben Davis (4-0) beat Center Grove 40-7.
2. Warren Central (2-2) lost to Lawrence Central 35-26.
3. Lawrence Central (4-0) beat Warren Central 35-26.
4. Center Grove (2-2) lost to Indpls Ben Davis 40-7.
5. Ft. Wayne Snider (4-0) beat Ft. Wayne South 52-12.
6. Valparaiso (4-0) beat Michigan City 17-14.
7. Carmel (2-2) beat Indpls Pike 21-18.
8. Avon (3-1) beat Brownsburg 62-27.
9. Columbus North (3-1)lost to Franklin Central 28-20.
10. Westfield (4-0) beat Noblesville 30-26.
Class 5A
1. Indpls Roncalli (4-0) beat Plainfield 45-20.
2. New Palestine (4-0) beat Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 47-3.
3. Concord (4-0) beat Wawasee 51-29.
4. Columbus East (3-1) beat Jennings Co. 62-7.
5. Indpls Cathedral (1-3) beat Indpls Chatard 34-13.
6. Castle (3-1) beat Ev. Bosse 40-21.
7. Kokomo (2-2) lost to McCutcheon 26-10.
8. Decatur Central (3-1) beat Martinsville 54-15.
9. Bedford N. Lawrence (4-0) beat New Albany 42-41, 2OT.
10. Michigan City (2-2) lost to Valparaiso 17-14.
Class 4A
1. Ev. Reitz (4-0) beat Ev. Central 28-21.
2. Ev. Central (3-1) lost to Ev. Reitz 28-21.
3. Lowell (4-0) beat Hammond Clark 63-6.
4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger (3-1) lost to Homestead 42-0.
5. NorthWood (3-1) beat Goshen 19-10.
6. New Haven (4-0) beat Leo 35-33.
7. Plymouth (3-1) lost to Northridge 12-0.
8. Greenwood (4-0) beat Mooresville 51-21.
9. E. Central (2-2) beat Franklin Co. 41-36.
10. Northridge (4-0) beat Plymouth 12-0.
Class 3A
1. W. Lafayette (3-0) vs.Crete-Monee, Ill., Saturday.
2. Gibson Southern (4-0)beat Henderson County, Ky., 28-20.
3. Indpls Ritter (4-0) beat Speedway 38-13.
4. Mishawaka Marian (4-0) beat S. Bend Riley 16-6.
5. Ev. Memorial (4-0) beat Ev. Mater Dei 37-14.
6. Danville (4-0) beat Crawfordsville 58-14.
(tie) Indpls Chatard (1-3) loat to Indpls Cathedral 34-13.
8. Brownstown (4-0) beat Salem 41-27.
9. Ft. Wayne Concordia (2-2) beat Ft. Wayne Luers 28-7.
10. Guerin Catholic (4-0) beat Indpls Howe 54-14.
Class 2A
1. Eastbrook (4-0) beat Madison-Grant 64-0.
2. Woodlan (4-0) beat Bluffton 54-19.
3. Indpls Scecina (4-0) beat Beech Grove 41-21.
4. Rensselaer (4-0) beat Twin Lakes 21-0.
5. Ev. Mater Dei (2-2) lost to Ev. Memorial 37-14.
6. Southridge (3-1) beat N. Posey 34-14.
7. Tipton (4-0) beat Hamilton Hts. 37-7.
8. Linton (3-1) beat N. Vermillion 54-18.
9. Western Boone (3-1) beat Tri-West 35-34, OT.
10. Milan (3-1) beat S. Decatur 42-0.
Class 1A
1. Pioneer (4-0) beat Caston 52-0.
2. Carroll (Flora) (3-1) lost to Sheridan 27-28.
3. Fountain Central (4-0) beat Covington 36-0.
(tie) Monroe Central (4-0) beat Union City 50-0.
5. Churubusco (3-0) beat Eastside 28-9.
6. Indpls Lutheran (3-1) beat Oldenburg 64-13.
7. Southwood (3-0) vs. N. Miami,Saturday.
8. Eastern Greene (4-0) beat Mitchell 48-18.
9. S. Adams (4-0) beat Heritage 48-3.
10. Lafayette Catholic (1-3) beat Benton Central38-28.
