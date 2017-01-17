Indiana Democrats say gasoline tax hike unfair for many

Indiana capitol

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Indiana Democratic leaders say they're disappointed that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb isn't taking charge of the GOP's proposed gasoline tax increase.

Holcomb said during Tuesday night's State of the State speech that drivers should be willing to invest more toward a boost in highway funding, but never uttered the word "tax."

Top Democratic lawmakers say the gasoline tax increase would fall unfairly on working- and middle-class residents. Senate Democratic leader Tim Lanane (LAN'-in) of Anderson criticized the plan for coming while more Republican-backed corporate tax cuts are set to take effect.

Legislative Republicans have proposed increasing that tax by 10 cents-a-gallon and adding $15 to the annual vehicle registration fee.

