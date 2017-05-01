Indiana court ends lawyer's legal quest for Pence emails

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Supreme Court is denying a request from a lawyer who wanted his public records case against Vice President Mike Pence to be given a fresh look.

The court's ruling effectively ends a two-year effort by Democratic attorney William Groth for documents and emails from Pence's tenure as governor.

Groth initially sued after Pence refused to release a document attached to an email from Texas Republicans, outlining a legal strategy for challenging then-President Barack Obama's executive order on immigration.

Indiana's Court of Appeals ruled against Groth, who appealed to the state's highest court.

But after Pence use of a private AOL email account for state business was revealed, Groth sought to have the case sent back to a lower court to see if additional emails were withheld from him.

© 2017 WHAS-TV