Indiana coonhound's delivery of 9 puppies may aid shelter

(Photo: Don Stevenson, © Don Stevenson)

VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) - The director of a southwestern Indiana animal shelter is hoping a coonhound's 14-hour delivery of nine puppies that she streamed live over Facebook can generate some money for the shelter's planned expansion.



The Vincennes Animal Shelter's director, Laura Arial, streamed the long labor of a stray Redbone Coonhound named Sadie to the world on Jan. 7. The video of Sadie and her nine wriggling puppies drew more than 55,000 views.

Arial has now set up a GoFundMe page and hopes to use Sadie's fame to raise money for the shelter's propose more than 1,000-square-foot expansion.



She tells the Vincennes Sun-Commercial that if everyone who viewed Sadie's delivery video donated at least $5 that would help the shelter do "a lot of good things."



