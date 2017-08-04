Indiana college warns of possible squirrel attacks

Squirrel, ground view, close-up (Photo: David De Lossy, This content is subject to copyright.)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — When visiting Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, it may be best to cover your ankles from the hostile and possibly disease-ridden squirrels.

"Recently, there have been reports of aggressive squirrels around the IUPUI campus," the school wrote in a Campus Life blog post on July 25. "Squirrels may look cute, and they are fun to watch scampering about, but they should not be treated as pets."

Squirrels are known to carry diseases such as rabies, salmonella and even plague, the university said. IUPUI students and workers are advised to stop feeding the furry menaces.

"If fed by humans often enough, they will stop foraging for their own food and will rely on humans," the university said.

When squirrels get used to being fed, they lose their fear and start approaching people for a handout. If they don't get food, the university said, the squirrels may attack.

"Squirrels are wild animals and should be left alone to coexist in our community," the university said. "Please leave IUPUI campus squirrels alone."

Indianapolis Star