Indiana city to see increase in train traffic

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) - The number and speed of freight trains on a central Indiana rail line is expected to increase next month.



The Republic reports that the CSX Transportation and Louisville & Indiana Railroads will begin increasing the frequency, length and speed of trains between Seymour and Indianapolis as soon as Aug. 21.



The upgrades are expected to boost train traffic in Columbus, but city officials originally anticipated waiting an additional year for it. Mayor Jim Lienhoop says it's unclear how the changes will affect motorists because it's unknown what times of day the trains will be passing through the city.



Lienhoop says city consultant American StructurePoint predicts the city could see as many as 22 trains a day next year. The city currently sees about eight trains a day.

