Indiana AG hopes grants will spur anti-violence initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is awarding up to $500,000 in grants to help start anti-violence programs across the state.



Hill made the announcement at the Statehouse Wednesday. The Republican hopes to replicate the model used by Indianapolis' Ten Point Coalition, which he credits with reducing violence in some neighborhoods.



The Ten Point Coalition uses community members, in some cases reformed gang members, to de-escalate neighborhood tension. That can help stop the cycle of violence and retaliation.



Hill says the grants will be "seed" money that could be used to help replicate the program in places like Gary or Fort Wayne.



But he said the money wasn't an open-ended entitlement. Communities would also have to invest their own resources.

