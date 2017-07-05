Indiana adding 5 sites for opioid addiction treatment

Opioids (Photo: KUSA)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) - State officials are adding five treatment centers around Indiana for people dealing with addictions to painkilling opioid drugs.



The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Wednesday that the new sites will join 14 existing centers across the state providing medication-assisted treatment to help patients overcome addictions.



The new sites will be in Greenwood, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Bloomington. The agency says the new locations are expected to be offering treatments within a year.



FSSA Secretary Jennifer Walthall says that beginning Aug. 1 most people in Indiana's Medicaid program will have coverage for services at an opioid treatment program, including methadone treatments.



Health officials blame opioid addictions for contributing to the tripling of Indiana's heroin overdose deaths since 2010.

