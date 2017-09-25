Ind. theater director pleads not guilty to child seduction charge

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A theater director accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old had his day in court Monday.

Alonzo Richmond is currently suspended from his position as the theater department sponsor at Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg.

Richmond pleaded not guilty to the charge of child seduction.

If convicted, he could spend up to two years in prison.

Richmond is expected back in court on Nov. 16.

