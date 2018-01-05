WHAS
Ind. shelter re-opens after Parvo outbreak

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - The animal shelter in Madison, Ind. is open again to dogs after an outbreak of the deadly virus Parvo.

The shelter staff spent almost two weeks cleaning the entire building top to bottom. Six dogs were put down because of the outbreak.

