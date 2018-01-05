Ind. shelter re-opens after Parvo outbreak

Six dogs euthanized after outbreak of parvo at Kentuckiana shelter (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - The animal shelter in Madison, Ind. is open again to dogs after an outbreak of the deadly virus Parvo.

The shelter staff spent almost two weeks cleaning the entire building top to bottom. Six dogs were put down because of the outbreak.

