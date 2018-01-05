Ind. shelter re-opens after Parvo outbreak

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - The animal shelter in Madison, Ind. is open again to dogs after an outbreak of the deadly virus Parvo.
READ MORE: Six dogs euthanized after outbreak of parvo at Kentuckiana shelter
READ MORE: Parvo outbreak in Kentuckiana animal shelter
The shelter staff spent almost two weeks cleaning the entire building top to bottom. Six dogs were put down because of the outbreak.
© 2018 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs