Ind. residents to plan around alcohol sales ban this Sunday

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - If you live in Indiana and planning to bring in 2018 with champagne at home on New Year's Eve, be sure to plan ahead!

That's because December 31 falls on a Sunday, and Indiana still has a Sunday ban on carryout alcohol sales.

This year could be the last time Indiana residents will need to work around the ban. Lawmakers are expected to consider legislation in January to allow Sunday sales for the first time since prohibition.

A study commission was created by lawmakers earlier this month to review the laws. It recommended repealing the Sunday retail sales ban.

