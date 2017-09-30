Ind. police officer shot, released from hospital

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting involving a Columbus Police Department officer during a traffic stop early Saturday.
Officer Josh McCrary began pursuit of a suspect after the suspect fled the traffic stop.
At some point during the pursuit, the suspect, a white male in his late 30s or early 40s, standing six feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds, exited the vehicle and fired a shot at McCrary before fleeing into a wooded area.
The suspect stands six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds and was wearing a black shirt, jeans and a baseball cap at the time of the incident.
He is considered armed at dangerous.
McCrary, a nine-year veteran of the force, was treated and released from the hospital.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
