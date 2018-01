Elsa (Photo: Disney ABC)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officers at the Seymour Police Department have had it with this cold, and they're taking action.

Earlier this week, the officers took to Facebook in hopes of capturing the person they think is responsible for this criminally cold weather.

If you have any information on this suspect's whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.

