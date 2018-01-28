WHAS
Close

Ind. man charged in 'broad daylight' kidnapping

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:49 PM. EST January 28, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Indiana man is facing federal charges after he was caught on camera kidnapping a young girl in broad daylight.


According to prosecutors, it happened in Calumet City, Illinois in December.

In surveillance video released by the FBI, a man stood by a red SUV as a 10-year-old girl begins to walk in his direction.

 

Investigators say she was on her way home from school.
 

In a matter of seconds, the man dragged the girl into the SUV.


Police say 38-year-old Bryan Protho hit the victim in the face multiple times and then assaulted her.


The victim was able to escape and flag down a passing car.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories