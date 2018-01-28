Ind. man charged in 'broad daylight' kidnapping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Indiana man is facing federal charges after he was caught on camera kidnapping a young girl in broad daylight.



According to prosecutors, it happened in Calumet City, Illinois in December.



In surveillance video released by the FBI, a man stood by a red SUV as a 10-year-old girl begins to walk in his direction.

Investigators say she was on her way home from school.



In a matter of seconds, the man dragged the girl into the SUV.



Police say 38-year-old Bryan Protho hit the victim in the face multiple times and then assaulted her.



The victim was able to escape and flag down a passing car.

© 2018 WHAS-TV