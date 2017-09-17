Ind. man arrested, charged after road rage incident turns physical

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man is facing charges after a Saturday road rage incident turned physical in Washington County, Indiana, police say.

According to police records, the received a call around 8:37 p.m. of a shooting at Delaney Park Road and East Nicholson Hollow Road near Salem.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Devin Roll lying in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Their preliminary investigation revealed the road rage incident started between Roll and 52-year-old Robert Abner on State Road 135 near Salem.

Police say things got heated between both men and they exited their vehicles and began fighting. During the fight, Abner’s wife Anita became involved and was injured. Police say at some point, Robert pulled out a gun and shot Roll.

Both Devin Roll and Anita Abner were transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Robert was transported to a local hospital and was released shortly after. He was arrested for criminal recklessness with a firearm and aggravated battery.

He’s currently housed at the Washington County Jail.

